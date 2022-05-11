Aayush Sharma pens note on grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram's death: 'I know you'll always be with me'

Aayush Sharma's grandfather, former politician Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma died on Wednesday. Aayush took to Instagram to share a note about his loss. Pandit Sukh Ram Sharm had suffered a brain stoke and was undergoing treatment in Delhi. He was 94 and was the Union minister of state communications (independent charge) from 1993 to 1996. Aayush's father Anil Sharma and brother Aashray Sharma are also politicians. Also read: Aayush Sharma slams death rumours about grandfather Pandit Sukh Ram, says he is 'fighting back bravely'

In a farewell note, Aayush wrote on Instagram, “With a very heavy heart I bid farewell to my beloved Dadaji Pandit Sukh Ram Sharma. Even though you're gone, I know you'll always be with me, guiding me, looking over me and blessing me like you always do. Rest in peace dadaji, you will be dearly missed.”

The Congress leader, who was airlifted and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on May 7 after suffering a brain stroke in Manali in Himachal Pradesh, died at the hospital at 1:35 am, hospital sources said.

Aashray Sharma said his body will be kept at Seri Manch in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi to enable people to pay their last respects on Thursday. "Alvida dadajee, abhi nahi bajegee phone ki ghanti (Goodbye grandfather, the phone won't ring now)," he said in a Facebook post around 2 am on Wednesday.

Pandit Sukh Ram was a member of the Lok Sabha from the Mandi constituency. He won five assembly elections and was thrice elected to Lok Sabha. Aayush's father Anil Sharma is currently a BJP MLA from Mandi.

Aayush is married to Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and they have a son named Ahil and daughter named Ayat. Aayush was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth last year.

