Salman Khan visits Malaika Arora after her father Anil Mehta's demise, Internet calls him, ‘Man of culture’. Watch

Salman Khan arrived at Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce Polycarp's house on Thursday night. The actor was seen entering Malaika's maternal home on September 12, 2024, amid heavy security. This is Salman's first visit to Malaika and her family since her father, Anil Mehta's, death on September 11, 2024. (Also read: Arbaaz, wife Sshura, Kareena, Arjun attend Malaika's dad Anil Mehta's last rites) Salman Khan arrived at Malaika Arora's mother's residence to offer his condolences.

Salman Khan visits Malaika Arora and her mother

Salman was seen entering the residence amid security deployment and barricades. The actor was escorted by his bodyguards as he entered the house to pay his respects. Earlier, Salim Khan and his wife Salma Khan, as well as Sohail Khan and his son Nirvaan, also arrived at Malaika's house on Wednesday.

Internet praises Salman Khan for his humane gesture

While reacting to Salman's recent visit, fans expressed their admiration for the actor. A fan commented, “Such an amazing family. Dukh main sath hona hi sab kuch hai (It means everything to have support at the time of grief).” Another fan wrote, “As they say, Salman aapke celebrations me aaye ya na aaye, par aapke dukh mai aapke sath hoga (As they say, Salman mayor may not be part of your celebrations but he will always be by your side during hard times).” A fan also wrote, “Hats off to Salman and his family for the support given to Malaika.” A user commented, “Man of culture.” Another user wrote, “GOAT of Bollywood for a reason.” A fan while praising his generosity captioned his comment as, “Bhai Ka Dil Bahut Bada Hai Aasamn Jitna (Salman's heart is as huge as the sky).”

Malaika's association with Salman and his family

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan, who is Salman's younger brother. They got married in 1998 and their son, Arhaan, was born in November 2002. They announced their separation in March 2016. Malaika has worked as a producer on Dabanng and Dabanng 2, both of which featured Salman and Arbaaz in important roles.

About Malaika Arora's parents

Malaika's parents divorced when she was 11, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father was a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.