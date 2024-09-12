Arbaaz Khan, wife Sshura Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor attend Malaika Arora's dad Anil Mehta's last rites

Several celebrities, including Malaika Arora's former husband, Arbaaz Khan, and ex-boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, were on Thursday seen arriving for the last rites of Anil Mehta. Malaika's father died on Wednesday at his residence. (Also Read | Malaika Arora and son Arhaan Khan offer support to her grieving mother Joyce at Anil Mehta's last rites) Arbaaz Khan, wife Sshura Khan, and Kareena Kapoor attend Malaika Arora's dad Anil Mehta's funeral.

Arbaaz, Sshura, Kareena attend Anil's last rites

Arbaaz Khan was seen arriving at the venue with his wife Sshura Khan. While Arbaaz was seen in a white shirt and denims, Sshura wore a sweatshirt and trousers. Kareena Kapoor arrived dressed in a white shirt and pants. Saif Ali Khan reached the venue with Karisma Kapoor.

Other Khan family members seen too

Several other members of the Khan family were also seen arriving for the last rites. Sohail Khan arrived with his son Nirvaan Khan, and niece Alizeh Agnihotri was seen too. Many other celebrities, including Sophie Choudry, also arrived to pay her last respects. Both were seen dressed in white outfits. Earlier, Malaika, her mother, Joyce Polycarp and her son, Arhaan Khan were seen arriving for the last rites.

Malaika about her dad's death

Hours after Anil's death, Malaika shared an official statement on Instagram on behalf of her family. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time," her statement read.

"We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, AXL, Duffy and Buddy," Malaika added. Kareena, Saif, Karisma, Arjun, Arbaaz, Chunky Panday, and Ananya Panday had visited Malaika at her father's residence.

What Mumbai Police has said

Mumbai Police had said that the death of Malaika's father, "prima facie," looks like a suicide, and all angles in the case are being investigated. DCP Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roshan, informed the media that the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem. He added that police and forensics teams are carrying out the investigation.