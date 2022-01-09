Samantha Lockwood on being called Salman Khan's 'new girlfriend': 'I met Hrithik Roshan, nobody says anything about us'

Actor Samantha Lockwood, of Shoot The Hero and Hawaii Five-0 fame, has reacted to being called the 'new girlfriend' of actor Salman Khan. In a new interview, Samantha called Salman a 'very nice guy' and said that even though she also met actor Hrithik Roshan, 'nobody says anything' about them. Samantha also spoke about attending Salman's 56th birthday.

Samantha Lockwood, last month, had posted pictures on Instagram from her meet with Hrithik Roshan during her Mumbai visit. Sharing the photos, she had written, "Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii … superstar @hrithikroshan."

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha reacted to the 'link-ups' with Salman Khan and said, "I think people talk a lot. I think people can say a lot about nothing. I met Salman and he's a very nice guy, that's all there is to say about that. So I don't know where people get that idea from. I mean I met him, I met Hrithik, nobody says anything about me and Hrithik. So I don't know where this news comes from but obviously, it gets spun out of proportion." She also said that Salman's film Sultan is her 'favourite movie from Bollywood at the moment'.

Speaking about attending Salman's birthday party, Samantha said, "For me, everybody was just another person because I don't know anybody truly. I just knew Salman, I had met him a couple of times before that so really, to me, he was the only celebrity that I knew. Then I started meeting some of the other people and came to learn that they were actors or actresses or directors or producers and so on and so forth. So for me, it was a party with lovely people and then I came to learn who everybody was by being at the party. It was a lovely experience, everybody was just super nice and had nice conversations, a very elegant evening."

Salman celebrated his birthday last month at his Panvel farmhouse with his close friends and family. The guests at the party included his brother Arbaaz Khan, sister Alvira Khan and her husband Atul Agnihotri, ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, and film producer Ramesh Taurani. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, film writer Mushtaq Sheikh, actors Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza were also a part of the celebrations.

A few days before that, Samantha was seen posing alongside Salman, Shilpa Shetty, Shaina NC and her husband Manish Munot in a picture. The group spent an evening together in Jaipur.

