Hrithik Roshan is lost in conversation with Shoot the Hero star Samantha Lockwood. See pics

Hrithik Roshan recently met American actor Samantha Lockwood and the latter has shared pictures from the meet on her Instagram account. Samantha, who has starred in projects such Shoot the Hero and Hawaii Five-0, has been in Mumbai for a few days now.

On Wednesday, she shared three pictures from their meet. In the pictures, Hrithik was seen wearing a pair of black pants with a white T-shirt. Samantha was seen sporting a colourful outfit. While they posed holding up shaka signs, in another, she was seen flexing her biceps. In the third photo, Hrithik and Samantha were seen lost in conversation.

She shared the pictures with the caption, "Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii … superstar @hrithikroshan."

Hrithik has been busy with his work schedule lately. Earlier this month, Hrithik wrapped the Abu Dhabi schedule of Vikram Vedha. The actor had been shooting at the location for close to a month. Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie of the same name. The original film starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan whereas the remake stars Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan.

The film is slated to release on September 30, 2022. In October, Madhavan took to Twitter and praised Hrithik. “Totally blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film.. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World.. what an attitude and look man. Phew. This one one has 'historic' and 'legendary' written all over it bro,” he tweeted.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless photos make Shahid Kapoor call him ‘hard munda’, fans say he is reason behind global warming

Besides that, Hrithik also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline. The film is slated to release on Republic Day 2023, when it is expected to clash with Luv Ranjan's untitled film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON