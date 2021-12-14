Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless photos make Shahid Kapoor call him ‘hard munda’, fans say he is reason behind global warming

Hrithik Roshan shared new pictures of him, in which he posed bare-bodied, with his hair slicked back. He gave a shout-out to a hair wax and beard oil he endorses, saying that the ‘products have truly added to (his) life’.

Shahid Kapoor was one of the first celebrities to comment on Hrithik’s post and called him a ‘hard munda’. Sanjay Kapoor posted hands raised in celebration and thumbs-up emojis.

Fans also reacted to Hrithik’s shirtless photos. While one called him the reason behind ‘global warming’, another wrote, “All boys, this one is for you. Let’s shift to Mars, apne liye yahaan kuch nahi hai (there is nothing left here for us).” A third said, “@hrithikroshan thank you for bringing summer early Mr Roshan.”

Earlier this month, Hrithik wrapped up the first schedule of the Vikram Vedha remake in Abu Dhabi. The film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, is an action-thriller revolving around a tough police officer’s mission to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. It will hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

Directors Pushkar and Gayatri, who also directed the original Tamil hit, said in a statement, “We are delighted to be working with Hrithik and Saif – two great actors. With a superb team around us, we hope to deliver a film that will be intense and exciting.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter in the pipeline. The film, touted to be an action entertainer high on patriotism, stars Deepika Padukone opposite him. It will mark their first onscreen collaboration.

A sequel to Hrithik’s last release, War, has also been announced. However, the cast is yet to be revealed and it is not known if he will reprise the role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal.