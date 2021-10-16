Hrithik Roshan breaks into garba on 80s Bollywood music in the gym, Deepika Padukone calls him ‘clown’. Watch

Hrithik Roshan could not resist dancing in the gym as popular Bollywood songs from the 80s played. He took to Instagram to share videos of his goofy jig to the tunes of Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja and Jaanu Meri Jaan.

The first clip showed Hrithik prancing around the gym, as someone off-camera likened it to garba. “Navratri hai re (The festival of Navratri is on),” he replied. The other three showed him dancing to the 80s’ tracks as well.

“When Bollywood hero suddenly hears 80s music in gym #braindead #totalloss,” Hrithik captioned his post. Deepika Padukone commented, “Clown!” Kriti Sanon and Preity Zinta dropped laughing emojis. “Masttttt,” Dino Morea wrote. Fans showered love as well.

Hrithik began shooting for his next, the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Vikram Vedha, on Friday. He shared a video of himself walking with his team at the shoot location and wrote on Instagram, “Hero walking on to set after 2 years. I am walking in front of him. Wait for it. #vikramvedha #teamisasliheroes.” He added, “Happy Dussehra beautiful people!” The film will also star Saif Ali Khan.

Vikram Vedha (2017) is the story of a police officer, Vikram, who sets out to capture a dreaded gangster named Vedha. When Vedha voluntarily surrenders, he tells Vikram three stories, which challenge his notion of good and evil. The film starred R Madhavan as the cop, while Vijay Sethupathi played the criminal.

Apart from this, Hrithik also has Fighter, which will mark his first collaboration with Deepika. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is touted to be an action entertainer high on patriotism. It is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30, 2022.

A sequel to Hrithik’s last release, War, has also been announced. However, it is not yet known if he will star in the film.