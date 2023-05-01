Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday wish for Anushka Sharma is full of love: 'Very few people radiate goodness like you'

On Monday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram Stories and wished Anushka Sharma on her birthday. She penned a sweet birthday note for the actor, and said 'very few people radiate goodness' like her. Samantha also praised Anushka for 'keeping it real'. Anushka turned 35 on May 1. Also read: Anushka Sharma reacts as Virat Kohli shares unseen pics on birthday, tells her 'love you through thick and thin' Anushka Sharma got birthday love from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Sharing a photo of Anushka meditating near a river during one of her recent trips to the mountains, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Happy birthday, you gorgeous human. Very few people radiate goodness like you. Thank you for keeping it real. May your year be filled with love, good health and happiness.” A few days ago, when Samantha had celebrated her birthday, Anushka had also wished her on Instagram Stories, writing along with a photo of the birthday girl, “Happy birthday Samantha. Love and Light to you always.”

Here's how Samantha, Kareena and Kajol wished Anushka.

On the occasion of Anushka's birthday, cricketer-husband Virat kohli had shared her unseen photos with a loved-up caption on Instagram. Several Bollywood celebs also took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt wishes to the actor. Taking to Instagram Stories, actor Katrina Kaif shared a picture of Anushka, and wrote, "Happy birthday neighbour.. .all the love happiness and love to you stay blessed." Actor Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Happy birthday. Love and light always."

Actor Madhuri Dixit also wrote on Instagram Stories, "I hope you have a wonderful day filled with joy and happiness. Happy Birthday!" Actor Kajol wrote, "Happy Birthday @anushkasharma! Wishing you a day filled with joy love and laughter." Actor Kiara Advani wrote, "Happy birthday to the loveliest. Love, light and happiness always." Actor Kareena Kapoor shared a monochrome picture of Anushka on Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Happy birthday @anushkasharma Lots of love... keep shining." Actor Genelia D'souza wrote, "Happy birthday @anushkasharma Have a super day and a wonderful year ahead." Actor Athiya Shetty wrote, "Happy birthday to the loveliest. May the sun always shine on your way."

Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film Chakda Xpress. The final release date of the film is still awaited. Anushka will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. This is her first full-fledged role after Zero (2018).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON