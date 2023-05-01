Anushka Sharma reacts as Virat Kohli shares unseen pics on birthday, tells her 'love you through thick and thin'

Actor Anushka Sharma has reacted after husband-cricketer Virat Kohli shared her unseen photos on her 35th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Virat also shared a message for Anushka. In the first photo, Anushka sat at a table and posed with a beverage. The actor, dressed in a black outfit and a hat, smiled for the camera. (Also Read | Happy birthday Anushka Sharma: Check out her old ads in which she impressed 'ladkewale', flaunted silky hair) Anushka Sharma reacted to Virat Kohli's post on her 35th birthday.

In the second photo, Anushka posed looking away from the camera. Clicked during one of their holidays, Anushka was seen in a rust-coloured outfit and a hat as she sat outdoors. In the next candid picture, Anushka laughed as Virat stood next to her outdoors. Anushka, dressed in a black outfit, was seen sitting with a sombre expression on her face in one of the pictures.

The last picture was a selfie clicked by Anushka as she posed outdoors. In the photo, Anushka, dressed in a grey T-shirt, was seen smiling as she clicked the picture. Virat Kohli captioned his birthday post for Anushka, "Love you through thick, thin and all your cute madness (infinity emoji). Happy birthday my everything (red heart emojis) @anushkasharma." Reacting to the post, Anushka posted red heart, infinity and family emojis.

Anushka tied the knot with Virat in Italy on December 11, 2017. A few years later, the couple welcomed their first child daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. Recently, Anushka and Virat surprised fans in Bengaluru with a badminton face-off. The couple reached unannounced at a residential society in the city and teamed up to play a friendly mixed doubles badminton match against two residents from the society.

Anushka also accompanied Virat to Bengaluru for the IPL matches. She has also been seen in the stands during RCB's matches. Last weekend, they enjoyed South-Indian food and visited a local eatery in Bengaluru along with their family members. They also took time out to feature together in new Instagram Reels.

Fans will see Anushka essaying the role of the iconic Indian bowler Jhulan Goswami in the film Chakda Xpress. The final release date of the film is still awaited. Directed by Prosit Roy, the sports biopic will stream on Netflix. Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma will produce Chakda Xpress under the banner of his home production company, Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka was last seen in Zero (2018), a comedy-drama film directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON