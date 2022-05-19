Sameera Reddy shares pics from when she was going through postpartum stress: 'I couldn’t feel happy'

Actor Sameera Reddy has shared pictures of herself with her son, Hans on social media. She suffered from postpartum depression after giving birth to her first child with husband Akshai Varde and has been vocal about her road to recovery. Talking on the lines of mental health awareness, she revealed that she did not act fast enough during the lowest point of her life. (Read also: Sameera Reddy on Postpartum Depression after having first baby, shares powerful advice for women)

Elaborating mental health conditions, she shared an excerpt from her experience. She wrote, "For me, postpartum stress was hard and I did not act fast enough because I was unaware it existed. The pics I have shared in this post was me at my lowest. I couldn’t feel happy, however hard I tried after the birth of my first child. I still reflect on these moments and it only drives me harder to reach out to anyone not feeling good about themselves. You are not alone. And, being there for each other in tough times is so important." She also listed down ways to cope up with Postpartum Depression (PPD) for those who suffer from similar situations.

She shared a couple of pictures of herself in which she is seen sitting with her son during a ritual. In another, she posed with a smile as she held little Hans in her arms for the camera. Reacting to them, Gauahar Khan commented, "You're an amazing mom" with a heart emoji. Anita Hassanandani called her, 'Best mom'.

Talking about PPD, Sameera had previously shared that she wasn't sure about having a second baby after giving birth to her son. She also talked about how she lost control of her body and self due to stress, which took a toll on her marriage. Despite all odds, she revealed that it was her husband and family who helped her to overcome the problems.

Sameera tied the knot with Akshai in January 2014, in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. The couple welcomed their son Hans in 2015 and daughter Nyra in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON