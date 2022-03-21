Sameera Reddy on Postpartum Depression after having first baby, shares powerful advice for women: Read full note

Actor Sameera Reddy has always been a champion for women, body positivity and leading a healthy lifestyle. The star gets praised for keeping things real when she talks about important topics like body image issues, ageing, weight loss, and more. Recently, the 43-year-old star opened up about suffering from Postpartum Depression (PPD) after giving birth to her first child. She shared a powerful note for women going through a similar journey with a throwback picture of her standing on the beach with her eldest son holding her baby bump.

On Monday, Sameera opened up about going through Postpartum Depression after she gave birth to her first child. The star wrote that she wasn't sure about having a second baby after her son. Additionally, because of PPD, she lost control of her body and self-worth, which took a toll on her marriage. However, the star added that her husband and family's support helped her deal with difficulties.

Sameera began her post by saying, "I questioned myself so many times if I should have a second baby. I was a complete wreck after my first born. PPD hit me like a brick. I lost control of my body and my self worth. And it took a toll on my marriage because I had no clue how to handle it. I had a rock of husband, amazing in laws and my family that never let my hand go through it all and that really helped."

Sameera then penned a note for women who go through similar situations and asked them to trust their guts. "Women are stronger than they give themselves credit for. And our gut instinct is the most powerful voice if we just listen and believe. I trusted mine and I'm so glad I did. Whatever your voice is saying, even if it's choosing not to be a mom or to stay single or to have more than one child. It's your choice and no one can pressure you otherwise. Trust your instinct #woman #youarepowerful," she wrote in the end.

Sameera's post garnered a lot of supports from her followers. They took to the comments section to appreciate her and talk about their journeys. Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Beautiful pic and more...a BEAUTIFUL woman who's inner strength and journey has helped us all! #keepsmiling #staystrong #yougotthis HUG."

Meanwhile, postpartum depression is common in India, where women go through life-changing physical, mental and emotional experiences during childbirth. It can either occur for the first time during pregnancy, post-delivery or can be preceded by a problem recognised or unrecognised before the woman is pregnant.