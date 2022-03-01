Sameera Reddy says no to filters, bares no-makeup face for new video: Fan thanks her for keeping it real

Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Sameera Reddy is the body positivity champion we all need in life. The mother-of-two is a strong advocate of self-love, staying fit and healthy without criticising our bodies, and always keeping it real. She often shares videos and pictures on Instagram talking on these topics, and her latest clip is also an example of the same. Recently, Sameera took to social media to share a video of herself saying no to filters and baring her no-makeup face. Netizens thanked the star for keeping it real.

Sameera posted a video that featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu's special number, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, from Allu Arjun's film, Pushpa: The Rise. She captioned the post, "Girl you don't need a filter. You are beautiful just the way you are," and also used hashtags like #imperfectlyperfect, #nofilterneeded and #limitless. The video targeted many online trends and the beauty industry, which portrays perfect models using filters and editing techniques, and motivated people to be comfortable in their own skin.

The post shows Sameera recording a video of herself using a filter that shows her blemish-free with glowing skin. However, as soon as the star removes the filter, one can see her real face with no make-up on, depicting a stark difference between using a filter and not using one.

Sameera's body positivity post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Many took to the comments section to praise the star for always promoting self-love through motivation clips. Sameera's mother-in-law commented, "No Filters for sunshine, joy, fun, madness." Another user wrote, "Perfect. Thank you for keeping it real, always."

Earlier, Sameera had posted a funny video of herself doing cardio and light weightlifting exercises at her home. She captioned the clip, "It's all coming back to me. Gotta have fun getting fit! #fitnessfriday advance update I've now started light weights! The motivation is still going strong."

Meanwhile, Sameera often talks about loving our bodies and encourages her followers to do the same. What do you think about her latest post on ditching filters?

