Bharti Singh to Sameera Reddy: Inspiring weight loss journeys of 2021

As we near the end of 2021, we cannot help but remember the incredible weight loss journeys that many celebrities went through in the past year. These stars made their health a priority while we were all inside our homes because of Covid-19. Some of them even documented their transformation online to motivate followers. What's more? Over time, their hard work and dedication paid off as they reached their weight loss goals.

So, here's a look at some of the most inspiring weight loss transformation and fitness journeys of 2021 before we get ready to welcome 2022. This list features stars like Sameera Reddy, Bharti Singh, Khushbu Sundar, Masaba Gupta, and more. So, if weight loss is one of your New Year goals, let their journeys be a motivation.

Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy is one of the only celebrities on social media who have been extremely honest about her weight loss journey. The 43-year-old star decided to lose weight this year by indulging in various activities, like badminton, boxing, running, and yoga. She also managed her diet with intermittent fasting. Recently, she updated her fans that she has lost about 11kg by going from 92 to 81kgs. Her target is 75kg, and she is slowly and steadily getting there. The most inspiring element of her journey is her ability to include body positivity in every aspect of her transformation.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh made headlines in September with her massive 16kg (from 91 to 76kg) weight loss in ten months because of intermittent fasting. The star revealed that she started having her first meals at 12 pm and avoided eating anything after 7 pm to achieve her weight loss goal. She lost all the kilos while enjoying all her favourite dishes. Moreover, the change helped her deal with pre-existing medical conditions, such as diabetes and asthma.

Khushbu Sundar

From there to here. 20kgs lighter, I m at my healthiest best. Look after urself,remember, health is wealth. N those who ask if I am sick, thanks for ur concern. I never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of u out here to lose weight n get fit,I know I have succeeded ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tbho2TRBxE — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) December 5, 2021

Actor and politician Khushbu Sundar shared a big milestone in her weight loss journey at the beginning of this month. She lost about 20kg with hard work and dedication. Her journey began during the Covid-19 pandemic when she weighed almost 93 kg. The reason for Khushbu Sundar's weight loss was not a fad diet. Instead, it was the household chores and a fitness regimen that included yoga, planks and diet control.

Lizelle Remo D'Souza

Lizelle Remo D'Souza, ace choreographer Remo D'Souza's wife, managed to lose more than 40 kilos in a span of two years. And her incredible journey came to social media's notice after Remo shared a 'Before-After' picture online, praising his wife's commitment. Lizelle made it possible with clean eating, Keto diets, and regular workouts at the gym. Intermittent fasting also helped her, which she began with 14 hours, making it 16 and eventually 18 hours.

Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan, who caught Covid-19 at the beginning of 2021, surprised netizens with his weight loss transformation pictures after recovering from the virus. The singer, who had put on weight due to heavy medication and no workouts, lost 13 kilos after recovering from Covid-19. He did so by hitting the gym regularly and following a strict and disciplined regime.

Masaba Gupta

Ace designer and actor Masaba Gupta dedicates the same amount of time to her work and health. And that is how she achieved her fitness goals. The star has PCOD, and to keep it in control, she has always followed a strict fitness routine with no excuses. This year, her dedication paid off as she shared a mirror selfie of her weight loss transformation. In the post, Masaba revealed that this was "lightest she has ever been in 10 years." She did so by making fitness non-negotiable in her life, eating 'Ghar ka khana' and including early morning workouts, walks and yoga in her schedule.

Which celebrities weight loss journey inspired you the most?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter