Khushbu Sundar shares latest weight loss pic: 20 kgs lighter, I'm at my healthiest best

Sharing the latest milestone in her weight loss journey, Tamil actor Khushbu Sundar on Sunday took to Twitter to inform her followers that she is 20 kg lighter now.

The actor's incredible transformation began during lockdown last year when she weighed almost 93 kg, but lost a lot of kilos doing all the household chores and also developing a fitness regimen that included yoga, planks and diet control.

Advising her fans to look after themselves, the politician-actor says 'if I inspire even 10 of u out here to lose weight n get fit, I know I have succeeded'.

Sundar's Then and Now pictures are the proof of her hard work and an inspiration for people to lose weight sustainably and not through fad diets that make them gain all the weight back.

"From there to here. 20kgs lighter, I'm at my healthiest best. Look after urself, remember, health is wealth. N those who ask if I am sick, thanks for ur concern. I never been so fit ever before. If I inspire even 10 of u out here to lose weight n get fit, I know I have succeeded," says Sundar who looked stunning in her latest avatar.

The actor has been keeping her fans updated about her amazing transformation over the year and she earlier shared on Twitter how lockdown was the reason she lost a major chunk of weight as there was no help at home. The actress also utilized her time at home to do a combination of yoga and planks.

"Many ask me the reason behind my transformation. Blame it on lockdown. No help for 70days. Was single-handedly doing all work at home; sweeping, dusting, mopping, dishes, laundry, gardening and cleaning the toilets too. Of course, workout (yoga+plank) played a major role. And I am not a big eater,” she had earlier tweeted.

Khushbu Sundar is known for her work in South Indian film industry and has delivered a number of hits in regional cinema. She started her career as a child artist in the Hindi film The Burning Train.

