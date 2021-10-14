Kushboo Sundar shares pic of massive transformation as she loses 15 kilos, fan calls it 'incredible achievement'

Tamil actor Kushboo Sundar left fans impressed by revealing that she's lost 15 kilos. She took to Instagram and shared a picture collage of her before and after transformation look. While the older picture showed her with a chubbier face, the recent picture features a leaner face cut.

Sharing the picture, Kushboo said, “Then and now!! Not much of a difference, except 15kgs lesser now.” Fans took to the comments section and praised her.

“Wow! That's an incredible achievement,” a fan commented. “So beautiful both then and now,” another added. “Mam you are really an inspiration for us,” a third comment read. “Massive transformation. Good luck with your untiring efforts in keeping yourself fit and healthy,” a fan prayed.

Over the past two years, Kushboo has been sharing posts that showcase her transformation. Earlier this year, she shared a picture in which she was seen wearing a saree and said, “When hardwork finally shows results. #weightlossgoal #fitnessmotivation.” In the same post, in the comment section, she revealed she has been working out for two hours and was controlling her diet.

Last year, she took to Twitter and said that the secret behind her weight loss was that she was doing all the work at home by herself. “Many ask me the reason behind my transformation. Blame it on lockdown. No help for 70days. Was single-handedly doing all work at home; sweeping, dusting, mopping, dishes, laundry, gardening and cleaning the toilets too. Of course, workout (yoga+plank)played a major role. And I am not a big eater,” she tweeted.

Kushboo starred in a number of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada movies. In the last few years, she steered away from the film industry and focused on her political career. However, she will be making her comeback in films with Annaatthe. The film stars Rajinikanth in the lead and is directed by Siruthai Siva.

