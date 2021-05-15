Sanjana Sanghi to work with NGO to help Covid-19-hit children and families: 'Can't do this without you'

Actor Sanjana Sanghi has joined hands with the NGO, Save The Children, to support children and families belonging to vulnerable and disadvantaged communities in remote parts of India who have been impacted by Covid-19 pandemic.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India has taken a huge toll. The recent surge in cases has shown that the virus is also travelling to the remote parts of the country and affecting many disadvantaged communities.

Sanjana along with NGO will focus on helping the children and families belonging to these deprived communities. Through their Protect A Million mission, they have aimed to reach one million such people.

Sanjana took to her social media appealing to people to support the humanitarian cause. She shared a video, in which she said: "Together we will be providing Covid support in the form of oxygen, critical care, essential medicine, psycho-social support, and nutritional packages, to the most underserved and vulnerable communities which are children and their families in remote parts across 57 districts of India. Our aim is to reach One Million such children and families and we just can't do this without you."





She continued, "Join me and save the children as we fight to protect the future and fight for hope. Every single penny, I promise you will better the life or save the lives of those for whom the basics like a thermometer, oximeter, a mask or medicine, are a huge huge privilege. Let's open our hearts up, like we already have, and Help each other and fight for the children of our country."

The actor had earlier launched her mental health campaign Here to Hear to address and provide free mental aid amid the pandemic.

In the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases, many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and others have come forward to contribute in helping those badly hit by the pandemic.

Many stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.

