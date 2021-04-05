Sanjana Sanghi’s Delhi diaries in pics: Chhole bhature at Bengali Market, momos from Amar Colony

Born, raised and educated in Delhi, Sanjana Sanghi has a very special bond with the city. Not only her personal, but also her professional life as an actor began here. She is brimming with excitement as we take her around to her favourite spots in the Capital, with all Covid-19 safety precautions in place. As a responsible citizen, Sanghi took off her face mask only while getting clicked for these photos.

We begin the day with her favourite Delhi staple — chhole bhature at Bengali Sweet Shop, located in Bengali Market, Connaught Place. The actor tells us that she, along with her friends would always end up at this market after school. And her alma mater, Modern School, is just a stone’s throw away!

FOOD WALKS

“I am eating this too after years. If the trainers for my next film see me eating this, just see what happens,” jokes the Delhi-born actor she she bites into chhole-bhature from Bengali Sweet Shop (PHOTO: Raajeshh Kashyap/ HT)

“My hangout spots have changed with whatever age I have been at. Bengali Market has my favorite golgappas and chhole bhature in the city. Other than that, Khan market has small haunts, like for kebabs and stuff I love. I went to Lady Shri Ram College for Women, and we get tandoori momos in Amar Colony, which were a favourite as well!,” she exclaims while she bites into her scrumptious meal, and obliges fans with selfies. She surprises us when she says she is getting to have the dish after years.

After all, she is a busy actor now. Her debut film as the lead, Dil Bechara, released in 2020 to a warm response, and with her second film Om opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, she is already climbing up the ladder.

Sanjana couldn’t resist eating her favourite Delhi street food after years, so she had one after removing her mask for a split second

But she makes it a point to make frequent trips to the Capital. “When life gets busy, you are so overwhelmed, which I am right now, with the love I am getting from people. I feel centered and balanced in Delhi. That’s what makes me realise what is home. I really hope that while I keep doing more and more work, I always maintain this intimate connection with home. It really means a lot to me, and helps me be a better artist. This is the most balanced I have felt in a long time,” says Sanghi while we are on our way to her school.

CAREER BEGAN HERE

Sanjana made it a point to visit her alma mater, Modern School, Barakhamba Road, even if all she could get was a glimpse from outside

She gets nostalgic as she goes down the memory lane and reveals that the first film of her life, Rockstar, happened while rehearsing for a school function.

“It is actually crazy that I am telling this story while we are physically here! I have been a dancer since I was very little. I would perform on the stage at every school function. I was rehearsing for one once, when Mukesh Chhabra, the film’s casting director, was there. He was looking for a Kashmiri looking girl all over north india. He saw me on stage, called me down and said ‘there’s this film, I want you to audition’. I was like ‘what’s that? I don’t know how to act!’ I did what I was asked to do. The next morning I was on my way to Dharamsala for the shoot. It was literally overnight. I was 13, and I have been acting ever since,” she laughs.

THINGS HAVE CHANGED

All said and done, we walk with Sanghi for a bit in the alley right behind her school, with her car trailing us. She says visiting her spots around the city isn’t the same as before now.

“But this makes me so happy, as little girls that came up to me before, I see their smile, and I get to eat my chhole bhature! For me, it’s a double win. I am enjoying it, every step of the way. Getting this kind of love is a very special thing. I value it very much and don’t want to take it for granted,” she smiles.