Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's beautiful love story looks fun yet emotional

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are back again with Satyaprem Ki Katha but this one is much more emotional. The stunning trailer shows us their painful love story as they get separated after falling in love. The film will release in theatres on June 29. Also read: Satyaprem Ki Katha song Naseeb Se: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani present a dreamy love anthem from mesmerising Kashmir Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer.

Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer

The Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer opens with Kartik playing a Gujarati Satyaprem (Sattu) asking Kiara's Katha if she is single. Since she seems to have a boyfriend, he tells her that if she isn't serious about him, he will wait for her. The two eventually fall in love and go on to tie the knot but what happens on the wedding day or soon after isn't revealed. Their love story seems to come to a terrible halt with broken hearts on both sides. Gajrao Rao is seen as Satyaprem's father and Supriya Pathak is seen as his mother.

Before the trailer release, the first song Naseeb Se was released and was received well by the audience. It showed Kartik and Kiara romancing each other in the picturesque Kashmir. Just like the trailer, it was also released at 11:11 am last month. The reason behind such a specific time has not been revealed.

Kartik on playing Sattu

Kartik had been keeping a low profile during the film shoot. He had shared a note after the film wrap in which he talked about his character of Sattu. He wrote, “Sattu. A special film and a special character comes to an end !! This journey of playing SatyaPrem through #SatyaPremKiKatha has been heart wrenching and a roller coaster ride of emotions. SatyaPrem will always be my most favourite, strongest and bravest character and I hope you’ll connect with him too, as I believe all of us have a Sattu in us." He said that he will always cherish and feel proud of playing Sattu.

Sameer Vidwans on Kartik's performance

Praising Kartik for his performance in the film, director Sameer Vidwans had commented on the post, “Kartik you are a Director’s delight! Your charm, energy, dedication and hardworking nature made this journey not only beautiful but powerful!! I enjoyed every bit of it! Thank you for being there by my side to achieve what we all envisioned!!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON