Satyaprem Ki Katha teaser: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani kiss, give glimpse of their chemistry in romantic film

On Thursday, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a teaser for his upcoming film with Kiara Advani, Satyaprem Ki Katha. The short clip introduced their characters in the drama. From dancing their hearts out in the middle of picturesque fields to marrying in a grand ceremony and sharing a kiss, the two impressed fans with their chemistry. Also read: Kiara Advani shoots for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Kashmir, poses in snow Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha teaser.

Sharing the clip on Instagram Reels, Kartik wrote in his caption, "Aansoo uske ho… par... aankhein meri ho (May her tears fall from my eyes)." As Kartik and Kiara Advani went on bike rides in the mountains, posed together on a shikara (traditional boat) in Kashmir, tried on jewellery during a shopping spree, and more, the former's voiceover played in the background.

Kartik said, “Batain, jo kabhi puri na ho. Wadein, jo adhure na ho. Hasi, jo kabhi kam na ho. Ankhein jo kabhi num na ho. Aur Agar ho to bas itna zaroor ho, aansoo uske ho, aur aankhein meri ho (May we have conversations that never end. May we always keep our promises. May our laughter never end. May our eyes never tear up. And if they do, may her tears fall from my eyes).”

A fan commended on Kartik's Instagram Reels, "Can't wait!" One more said, "All Karthik fans will love this one. The chemistry is top-notch. Cannot wait for this one." One more wrote, "Oh my God! What a surprise." A fan also said, "The romance, the love, the visuals. What a stunning film."

In Satyanarayan Ki Katha, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara. The film marks the actors' second collaboration after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released in 2022. Both Kartik and Kiara have been sharing glimpses of their shoot for Satyaprem Ki Katha. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

The film was in news due to its earlier title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which translates to the story of Satyanarayan, which is another name for the Hindu God Vishnu. In 2021, director Sameer Vidwans issued a statement to announce the change in title. Kartik also reposted the statement on his official Instagram account, which said that the title will be changed to avoid hurting sentiments.

