Shahid Kapoor sports a bun, goofs around with Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter in Diwali pic

Actor Ishaan Khatter shared a picture of his brother, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput on Diwali. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Ishaan dropped the image in which the trio goofed around.

In the photo, Shahid Kapoor wore a white T-shirt, grey pants and an off-white jacket. He completed his outfit with dark sunglasses and sported a hair bun. Mira Rajput wore a red and black suit and accessorised with a neckpiece.

Ishaan Khatter opted for ethnic wear, a white and green kurta. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, "Happy Diwali" followed by earthen lamp and sun emojis.

Mira also shared a picture of Ishaan on Friday taking to her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Missing the jam @ishaankhatter." Mira also shared a picture of Ishaan.

Earlier, Mira had also given a glimpse of her evening on Diwali. She had shared a picture of a lamp inside a glass stand which was decorated with flowers. She wrote, "Happy Diwali, May it bring everyone positivity, good health, and laughter with family and loved ones."

Earlier on Thursday, Mira had shared a video wishing her fans on Diwali as she walked around on a patch of grass wearing the same dress. She had captioned it, "Wish you all a Happy Happy Diwali! May we all find the Light within...Everything is reworn and re-loved." Reacting to the post, Ishaan commented, "Beautifully shot, I wonder who did it." +

Ishaan is the son of Neliima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter. He made his acting debut as a lead with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. He then starred in Dhadak along with late Sridevi's daughter Janvhi Kapoor. Currently, he is working on his war drama film Pippa.

Mira tied the knot with Shahid in 2015. They are parents of two children-- 4-year-old daughter Misha and 2-year-old son Zain.

Meanwhile, Shahid will be next seen in the remake of the sports film Jersey. He will be seen essaying the role of a cricket player in the movie. He had recently wrapped up shooting for it. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

Shahid is also set to star in filmmakers Raj and DK's upcoming OTT project which will also feature actor Raashi Khanna. He will also be seen in a film titled Bull. The upcoming film is set in the 1980s inspired by events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. Debutant Aditya Nimbalkar will helm the project, as per ANI.