Shahid Kapoor asks Mira Rajput about 'so many pillows' on bed, she warns him: 'Buddy you're landing yourself in trouble'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput indulged in some social media banter on Tuesday night. The Jersey star poked fun at his wife by sharing a picture from a bedroom on his Instagram Stories, asking her why she needed so many pillows in the room.

“Why do you like so many pillows on a bed Mira, why? Why?” Shahid Kapoor asked. However, Mira Rajput wasn't happy with his post and warned him of repercussions. “Buddy, you're landing yourself in deep trouble. THAT video will be up soon,” Mira said, reposting his picture.

Shahid Kapoor pokes fun at Mira Rajput.

Mira and Shahid have been sharing posts about each other lately, especially since their trip to the Maldives. Last month, the couple along with their children Zain and Misha holidayed at the exotic location with the duo sharing a number of posts from their stay on Instagram.

These glimpses included Shahid and Mira going swimming, working out together and enjoying good food. Shahid also shared a picture in which he and the children were stranded on a patch of land in the middle of the ocean.

“THIS is a holiday. Nothing but those you love around. And nature. No phone no nothing. And you finally remember what really matters. You need nothing to be happy. Literally NOTHING is what you need, to be happy…. @mira.kapoor thanks for this amazing memory,” he wrote, sharing the picture.

Mira too shared a video and revealed that she had slipped into a pair of pants that she bought for her honeymoon. “Just pull it together. A shirt that I’ve worn countless times through all my sizes and the pants I bought on honeymoon that never again fit till this gorgeous day on the beach.(And an overpriced bikini I deeply regret) I’m going on a shopping-stall (and NOT a haul) till I haven’t gone through my wardrobe well. It’s so much more fun,” she said.