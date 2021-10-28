Shahid Kapoor shares pics of his 'morning' view with Mira Rajput, Ishaan Khatter calls them 'cayuties'

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Thursday gave a glimpse of his 'morning' view as he shared pictures with wife Mira Rajput. Taking to Instagram, Shahid dropped the photos as the couple smiled for the camera.

In the picture, Shahid Kapoor wore a grey vest as he posed with his face resting on his hand as part of his messy hair was visible. Mira Rajput also wore a grey T-shirt as she stood behind Shahid with her hand on his shoulder. Posting a second picture with Mira, Shahid added a filter to it. Mira made a face as she tilted her head to one side.

Shahid captioned his post, "Morning" followed by a two hearts emoji. Reacting to the post, Shahid's brother, actor Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Cayuties." Actor Raashii Khanna commented, "Aww."

Recently, Shahid and Mira, along with their children Misha and Zain, went on a vacation to the Maldives. Both Mira and Shahid gave their fans glimpses from their stay by sharing pictures and videos on their respective Instagram accounts.

Shahid had shared a picture, taken from far away, with the children. He had captioned it, "THIS is a holiday. Nothing but those you love around. And nature. No phone no nothing. And you finally remember what really matters. You need nothing to be happy. Literally, NOTHING is what you need, to be happy…. @mira.kapoor thanks for this amazing memory."

Fans will see Shahid in the upcoming film Jersey. It is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name. Jersey will release on December 31 across theatres.

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The story of Jersey is based on a talented but failed cricketer. He decides to return to the field, in his late 30s, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and also fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Shahid will also feature in the action film Bull, which marks the directorial debut of Aditya Nimbalkar.

He will make his digital debut on Amazon Prime Video with a thriller drama series, directed by The Family Man's Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.