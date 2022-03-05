Shahid Kapoor twins with son Zain in adorable picture, Ishaan Khatter is all hearts for his 'ghaplu'

Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable picture with his son Zain on his social media on Saturday, earning a lot of love from fans and celebs alike. The picture, which appeared to be taken at Shahid's sister Sanah Kapur's recent wedding, saw the father-son duo twinning in black. Shahid is kneeling on the ground, smiling while holding Zain close to him, who is looking to the side. Fans commented on the picture that it was an adorable moment. (Also read: Shahid pens note for ‘little bitto’ Sanah Kapur, Mira shares pics of the bride)

Sharing the picture on Instagram on Saturday afternoon, Shahid wrote, "You have my heart and you know it." His half-brother Ishaan Khatter was among the first to comment. "My ghaplu (heart eyes emoji)," he wrote. Several fans dropped heart emojis in the comments. One person commented, "Such a cute pic." Another fan wrote in the comment section, "Like Father Like Son Ditto," followed by a heart emoji.

Shahid's sister Sanah married actors Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa's son Mayank Pahwa in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday. Shahid had shared a heartfelt congratulatory note for Sanah on Instagram. Sharing a picture of him and Sanah together, Shahid had written, "How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always."

Shahid and wife Mira Rajput had earlier shared their own pictures from the wedding venue. Mira, who wore an ivory lehenga, shared a solo picture of herself on her Insta to give a better look at her attire. She also shared a glimpse of how their five-year-old daughter Misha decked up in a salwar suit with her braid tied in a paranda.

Shahid is currently awaiting the release of his sports drama Jersey. The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur, is set to release on April 14. The film has seen its release being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic earlier. Shahid will also be making his OTT debut with an untitled project for Raj & DK for Amazon Prime Video.

