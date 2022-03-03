Shahid Kapoor pens note for ‘little bitto’ Sanah Kapur, Mira Rajput shares stunning pictures of the bride. See here

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have congratulated his sister Sanah Kapur on her wedding. Sanah is the daughter of actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak and got married to actors Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa's son Mayank Pahwa in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday. Shahid shared a picture of him and Sanah from the wedding along with a note. The half-siblings had starred together in the 2015 film Shaandaar. Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput shower love on his sister Sanah Kapur at her wedding, Misha and Zain pose for pics

Sharing a picture of him and Sanah together, Shahid wrote on Instagram, "How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always." While Sanah is in a bridal getup, Shahid is seen in a black kurta and matching jacket.

Mira shared two pictures of the bride – a colourful picture of her standing at the altar in a blue and red lehenga and a monochrome one of her holding a dupatta on her head. “In a garden of love, there was magic. Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank, wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day.”

On Wednesday, Sanah had shared her first post after tying the knot. She shared two pictures with Mayank – a close up and a wide shot of them sharing a romantic moment at the wedding. She simply dropped a heart icon in the caption.

Shahid and Mira had earlier shared their own pictures from the wedding venue. Mira, who wore an ivory lehenga, shared a solo picture of herself on her Instato give a better look at her attire. She also shared a glimpse of how their five-year-old daughter Misha decked up in a salwar suit with her braid tied in a paranda.

