Shahid Kapoor wishes Mira Rajput on birthday with a happy pic, she responds

Updated on Sep 07, 2022 04:17 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor shared a sweet post for wife Mira Rajput on her birthday. Mira turned 28 on Wednesday, just two days after she celebrated the birthday of their son Zain Kapoor.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shahid Kapoor wished wife Mira Rajput on her 28th birthday via an Instagram post. The actor shared a sweet message and a candid picture of the two of them dancing at a family gathering. The couple had danced together at Mira's parents 40th wedding anniversary recently. Also read: When Mira Rajput spoke about fake best friends in Bollywood

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor wrote for Mira, “Happy birthday my lover. May we dance through life’s ups and downs together. Hand in hand with a smile on the face and a twinkle in the eyes.” While Shahid is seen in a white shirt and black pants, dancing with Mira's dupatta around his neck and a peculiar expression on his face, Mira is seen laughing while grooving along with him in a yellow anarkali.

Mira responded to his post, saying, “I love you forever.” Malaika also wished Mira in the comments section. A fan also wrote, “What a cute caption to cute picture!!”

Last month, Mira and Shahid, along with their kids Misha and Zain and his brother Ishaan Khatter had attended her parents' wedding anniversary function in Delhi. Shahid and Mira had done salsa, while Shahid and Ishaan had danced to Roop Tera Mastana. Videos from their dance at the party became an instant hit on the internet.

Sharing her dance video with Shahid, Mira had written, “I think I wanna marry you! Celebrating 40 years of Mumma and Daddy @rajput_bela @vetaalvikram. You guys make us believe in everlasting love.”

Shahid and Mira also recently celebrated their son Zain's fourth birthday. They hosted a birthday party for him that had a cake with a toy vehicle rotating on it. Last month, they celebrated the sixth birthday of their daughter Mira. The star-studded bash was attended by all from Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Riteish Deshmukh's sons Riaan and Rahyl to Karan Johar's kids Roohi and Yash.

