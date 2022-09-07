Happy birthday Mira Rajput: When she spoke about fake best friends in Bollywood

Mira Rajput celebrates her 28th birthday on September 7. Right from sharing wholesome family photos to candid wellness videos on Instagram, Mira, who is married to actor Shahid Kapoor, never fails to not keep it real on social media. In interviews, too, Mira, sticks to her frank personality. In an old interview, Mira Rajput joined Shahid, as they spoke about his films, her perception of the industry and much more. In the 2018 interview, Mira also called most friendships in Bollywood fake. Read more: Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor dance to Bruno Mars

Shahid and Mira were seen at their candid best, when they appeared together on actor Neha Dhupia's chat show BFFs With Vogue. On the show, Shahid and Mira, answered some tricky questions like ‘has anyone cheated on you?’ and ‘who is the celeb you’d like to date?’ During a segment on the show, Mira was asked who according to her in Bollywood seemed to be fake BFFs (best friends)? Mira had said, “Most of them. Everyone is everybody’s Insta (Instagram) BFF. There are a couple of people, who come on everyone’s Insta, and are everyone’s BFF. Come on!”

In the same interview, on being asked who was the most boring person at Bollywood parties, Mira did not take a second to take her husband’s name. But as Shahid rolled his eyes, she said, “Just kidding.” When asked which actor needed to change their stylist, Mira had answered, “Vidya Balan.” When Neha asked the couple about their favourite position in bed, Mira did not shy away and gave another candid answer. She had said, “I think he (Shahid) is a control freak. He is always telling me what to do.”

Mira and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in 2015 in an arranged marriage set up by their parents. The couple hosted two ceremonies – a Hindu one with pheras and an Anand Karaj – at the bride’s Delhi home followed by two receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai for Shahid’s friends and colleagues from the film industry. Shahid and Mira are parents to daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor. Both their children celebrated their birthdays recently, Misha on August 26, and Zain on September 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON