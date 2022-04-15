Shakti Kapoor reveals struggle with body hair in hilarious new ad, fans can't stop laughing. Watch

Shakti Kapoor, in a new video, revealed his struggles with body hair as he appeared in a new advertisement. Shakti jokingly shared the difficulties he has faced in life because of having excess body hair, including being charged extra by the washerman for his clothes. He also noted that the hair turned him into a meme. Also Read| Exclusive | Shakti Kapoor: Chintu would have gone crazy today at Ranbir-Alia’s wedding

Shakti Kapoor took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share the video of his advertisement for Bombay Shaving Company's new shaver. The video starts with Shakti saying his famous "Dhaki Tiki" dialogue from Andaz Apna Apna after being asked to do soundcheck. When the person doing the soundcheck did not laugh like others on the set, Shakti questioned him, and got the response, 'your chest hair is disturbing the mic.'

Shakti then says, "Insaan aur usko baalo ko apni jado se jude rehna chahiye. Ek samajhdar Shakti Kapoor ne kaha tha, ki jiski chaati pe baal nahi, usse kabhi daro nahi, aur jiski pith par baal nahi uske piche chalo nahi (A man's values and his hair should both be deep rotted. A wise Shakti Kapoor once said, 'do not fear a man with no chest hair and never be inspired by one with no back hair).'"

Shakti proceeded to look at some famous pictures of him from photoshoots he had done several decades ago, one of which showed him with a leopard print cloth tied around his waist, and another that showed him with a blue cloth. Atul Parchure played Shakti’s manager in the ad, and said, "Hair loves Shakti sir. People in the industry can't grow it, Shakti Sir can't stop growing it."

Shakti then says, 'in baalo ne to mujhe meme bana diya (The hair on my body turned me into a meme)' as he watches a series of memes that have been made on him and his hair. In another scene, Shakti asks his washerman why is he charged ₹12 for each piece of clothing while others in the neighbourhood only pay ₹9.

He is then told it's because the sweat stains on the back of your shirts are hard to get rid of. The washerman says, "Paap dhul jaata hai, par nishaan nahi dhulta (It's easier to wash one's sins away)." Toward the end of the ad, Shakti decides to get rid of his body hair, and says, 'now I've started living freely again.'

Shakti's video received a lot of praise from his fans, many of whom said they can't stop laughing. Several commented laughing emojis on the video. One called the advertisement 'very entertaining,' while another called Shakti 'the most versatile actor of Hindi cinema.' One wrote, "Sir you are a legend ...We all love you." A fan said, "Brilliant Shakti sir." Many appreciated Shakti

Shakti Kapoor, known for his villainous and comic roles, has featured in around 700 Bollywood movies during his career spanning over four decades. His two children, Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor, are also actors.

