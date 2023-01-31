Shamita Shetty breaks silence on dating rumours with Aamir Ali, shares note on Instagram

Shamita Shetty has shared a cryptic note about whether or not she is dating actor Aamir Ali. She refuted their dating rumours and called herself ‘happy’ and ‘single.’ She took to Instagram Stories on Monday, and shared her thoughts about the ‘narrow-minded assumptions of the netizens.’ She slammed the people for creating false narrative without doing a cross check from their end. She said it is very important to open our minds and avoid making false judgements. Shamita and Aamir's mushy video surfaced, where both of them exchanged a hug and kiss. (Also read: Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur twin in black as they attend Karan Johar's house party. See pics)

Shamita wrote, “I'm baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS, it's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let's focus on more important issues in this country.”

Shamita Shetty shares cryptic post about dating Aamir Ali.

Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of Shamita and Aamir Ali from their night out. She sported a white stylish top with black leather mini skirt. She carried a silver glittery clutch. She kept her hair untied and wore leather shoes as she posed for the photographers stationed outside a restaurant. Aamir ran away quietly as she stopped to pose for the camera. Moments later, he came and gave a hug to Shamita. The two posed near a car as people gathered to click them. In the end, Aamir gave a kiss to her as she sat inside a car, and left after he bid a sweet goodbye.

Reacting to the clip, one person commented, “Shamita is soo pretty.” Another person wrote, “Stop it guys!! They are just friends. Shamita already cleared this rumour. And if she will date someone it would be great. She should get married now.” Other person commented, “They are friends everyone, so don't do bakwas (stupidity) in comment section.” “New couple? wow!", added one.

Earlier, Shamita was dating Raqesh Bapat. The two met last year on Bigg Boss OTT, and fell in love with each other. They broke up in July, 2022. Raqesh and Shamita also appeared together for a song titled Tere Vich Rab Disda.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON