Shehnaaz Gill's Honsla Rakh director says they've been in touch after Sidharth Shukla's death

Shehnaaz Gill's Honsla Rakh director Amarjit Singh Saron has said that even though they have been in touch since Sidharth Shukla's death, they haven't spoken about the ‘current situation’.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth had been rumoured to be dating since they met on Bigg Boss 13, although neither of them publicly had admitted it. Sidharth died of a suspected heart attack on September 2 at the age of 40.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Amarjit spoke about the remaining portions of a song sequence that had to be filmed with Shehnaaz. “There was nothing much left from her part. Shehnaaz is a brave girl and I just hope and pray she comes back to her normal life. Yes, we speak on the phone but I never talk much about the current situation as I felt, we should now give her strength and positive vibes," he said.

The first trailer for Honsla Rakh, a Punjabi film co-starring Diljit Dosanjh that was shot in Canada, was released earlier this week. Unlike Diljit, who wrote in a tweet after Sidharth's death that he'd once chatted with him over video call, Amarjit said that he never spoke to the late actor. "No, I never spoke to Sidharth Shukla. I only knew him through Shehnaaz Gill as she used to speak a lot about him. We were very shocked when we heard about the news as he was so young and had so much to come,” he said.

Previously, Honsla Rakh producer Diljit Thind spoke in an interview about Shehnaaz's remaining portions in a promotional song for the film, and the way forward. He told a leading daily, “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days.” The film is slated for release on October 15.