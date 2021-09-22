Honsla Rakh producer shares update on Shehnaaz Gill resuming shoot after Sidharth Shukla’s death

Shehnaaz Gill, who is mourning the loss of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, has stayed away from the public eye after his death. She was supposed to shoot for a promotional song for her Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh, on September 15 but the producers pushed it due to the tragedy. She is expected to resume work on the film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh, soon.

Sidharth died on September 2 of a suspected heart attack. Shehnaaz was inconsolable at his funeral and has gone off the radar since.

Producer Diljit Thind told a leading daily, “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days.”

In 2019, Sidharth and Shehnaaz participated in Bigg Boss 13 together. They made headlines for their displays of affection on the show and outside of it but never admitted to being in a relationship. They said on several occasions, however, that they were like ‘family’ to each other.

Talking to Hindustan Times, former Bigg Boss contestant Pavitra Punia said that Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s relationship was no less than that of a husband and wife. “Aaj main jab Shehnaaz ko dekthi hoon, toh rooh kaanp jaati hai (When I see Shehnaaz today, it shakes my very core. People dream of having a pure bond like they had. I wouldn’t say it was dosti or boyfriend-girlfriend. Yeh rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha (Their relationship was no less than that of a husband and wife). After Soni-Mahiwal, Romeo-Juliet, people will remember Sidharth-Shehnaaz,” she said.