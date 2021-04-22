IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Soha Ali Khan shares Inaaya Naumi and Kunal Kemmu's pics to wish fans on Earth Day
Soha Ali Khan shared new pictures of daughter Inaaya and Kunal Kemmu on Earth Day.
Soha Ali Khan shared new pictures of daughter Inaaya and Kunal Kemmu on Earth Day.
bollywood

Soha Ali Khan shares Inaaya Naumi and Kunal Kemmu's pics to wish fans on Earth Day

  • On Earth Day, Soha Ali Khan shared pictures of daughter Inaaya, husband and actor Kunal Kemmu. See here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 08:43 PM IST

Actor Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share pictures of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and husband Kunal Kemmu to wish fans on Earth Day.

Sharing a picture of Inaaya, she wrote: "Every day we leave our mark on our planet, our footprint in the sand. Every day we make a difference. Let that difference be for good. #worldearthday." The picture showed little Inaaya (with her back to the camera) playing in sand.

Dia Mirza dropped a heart eyes emoji, while Soha's sister wrote: "Well said sis." A number of Soha's fans too wrote in; one said: "Mashallah cute baby." Another said: "Such a beautiful picture god bless." A third user wrote: "Inaaya is the cutest." Another person said: "Cutie Inni."

Soha Ali khan shared pictures of Inaaya with her dad Kunal Kemmu on the beach and her painting.
Soha Ali khan shared pictures of Inaaya with her dad Kunal Kemmu on the beach and her painting.


Soha also dropped a picture of Inaaya's drawing of Sun and Earth to celebrate the day and another one of Inaaya with her dad, Kunal enjoying sea waves.

Earlier in the day, Soha's sister-in-law and actor Kareena had shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur and had written: "Plant more trees. This world earth day... preserve plant Grow." One of the pictures showed Taimur and his dad ploughing a field while the second picture was a pensive Taimur perched on a bark of a tree.

Soha's friend and celebrity host Neha Dhupia too had shared a picture with her daughter Mehr and written: "Earth day every day ... #stayhomestaysafe #worldearthday #ourplanetourhome" The picture had been clicked by her husband actor Angad Bedi.

In February and March, Soha along with Inaaya had been based at Soha's ancestral home, Pataudi palace. She had shared pictures of mother and daughter enjoying the palace greens.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
soha ali khan inaaya naumi kemmu kunal kemmu earth day + 2 more

Related Stories

Soha Ali Khan shared a video of Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
Soha Ali Khan shared a video of Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.
bollywood

Little Inaaya helps Kunal with his art while Soha watches, see video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 03:06 PM IST
  • Soha Ali Khan has shared a video of Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya on Instagram in which they are busy with their colouring and sketch books.
READ FULL STORY
Saba Ali Khan has been sharing rare photos of her family members on her Instagram.
Saba Ali Khan has been sharing rare photos of her family members on her Instagram.
bollywood

Saif poses with sisters in throwback pic: 'We have each other's back'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 12:29 PM IST
  • Saba Ali Khan has been giving a sneak peek of her childhood. She has shared two pictures with Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP