Little Inaaya helps Kunal Kemmu with his art while Soha Ali Khan watches, see video

Actor Soha Ali Khan on Tuesday shared a new video of her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. In the video shared on Instagram, the father-daughter duo was busy with their colouring and sketch books. As the clip comes to an end, Inaaya is seen leaving her book and helping Kunal with his art.

Sharing the video, Soha captioned it, "Kick art your day @kunalkemmu." The video has garnered over one lakh likes within an hour after being posted.

Reacting to the post, Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, "my Jaan ...Art from Anni Stay safe and blessed....!" Actor Shahana Goswami commented, "Somebody has become a real punster!" Several fans also dropped hearts and showered Inaaya with love. A fan wrote, "Soha ji nice and cute video." Another wrote, "This video made my day." A third fan commented, "Your daughter is very cute. God bless her :)"

Soha has been sharing glimpses of her family's activities during the pandemic. She posts pictures and videos of Inaaya with her colouring book and also enjoying time with animals. Soha had also shared pictures of the three generations of the Pataudi family, featuring Inaaya, herself and her mother, actor Sharmila Tagore, recently.

Soha and Inaaya stayed in the Pataudi Palace from February till March. She often shared pictures from her maternal house. In one of the post, she and Inaaya were seen enjoying on the lawns. In another, they were seen in an open field.

Kunal had joined them later. On his experience to a leading daily, he had said, "That was the very few times, since last year, where I got to travel with my family. It felt very good as we had access to the garden where Inaaya could play with the dogs. Also keeping her company were the rabbits and peacocks there. It’s great that she got to spend some time outdoors. It was a blessing."

Meanwhile, Saba has also been sharing rare pictures of her family members on her Instagram. Sharmila, Saif, Soha, Kareena, Taimur, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan feature often.

