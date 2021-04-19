Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu enjoy a scuba diving session in throwback pic. Check it out

Kunal Kemmu pulled out some previously unseen pictures from his family album for his fans on Sunday. He held a 'post a picture of' session on his Instagram Stories and shared pictures with wife Soha Ali Khan, daughter Inaaya and others.

A fan asked Kunal to share a picture with his brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan. He posted a picture of himself and Saif on a ferry, waiting for their scuba diving session during a holiday. While Kunal clicked the photo, Saif showed a thumbs up sign.

Kunal Kemmu and Saif during a scuba session.

Kunal's tattoos.





Fans also asked Kunal to show a picture of himself with Inaaya. She was seen sitting in his lap in a white shirt, twinning with her dad. Kunal also shared a picture with Soha and their pup.

Kunal also showed off his three tattoos, one of which was Inaaya's name in the Devnagri script. Another picture showed him with his mother, as she pretended to hit him.

Kunal and Saif went to the Maldives in 2018 with their wives and kids. Soha had shared a viral picture of the whole family have a good time together in a pool.

Kunal was last seen in Lootcase with Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey and others. It premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020. He was also seen in Malang last year with Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Saif was last seen in Amazon Prime series Tandav. He currently has Bunty Aur Babli 2, Adipurush and Bhoot Police in the pipeline. In Bunty Aur Babli 2, he stars with Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He stars with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in Adipurush. In Bhoot Police, he will be seen with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez

