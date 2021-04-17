Kunal Khemu shares throwback video with daughter Inaaya, aunt Saba says, 'Don't horse around'

Actor Kunal Kemmu on Saturday shared a throwback video with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The duo is seen wearing masks outside a stable with Kunal carrying Inaaya in his arms and patting a horse.

Taking to Instagram Reels, Kunal, who is married to Soha Ali Khan, captioned the video, "When Inaaya went to say hi to the Horseeeey! #throwback #stables #animallovers." Singer Lenka's popular song Everything At Once plays in the background of the clip.

Many fans took to the comments section and poured the father-daughter duo with love. Soha's elder sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Don't horse around....in lockdown...Stay safe!! Lol. Love to my baby girl," followed by heart emojis. Reacting to the comment, Kunal said, "haha!! Cute one."

Soha and Kunal often share posts in which Inaaya is seen spending time with animals, be it patting a goat, feeding a peacock or making chapatis next to her pet dog. Recently, Soha had shared a photo of Inaaya sharing her sandwich with her pet dog.

The mother-daughter duo stayed in the Pataudi Palace from February till March and during that time Soha had shared many pictures. In one of the posts, they were seen stretching on the lawns of the house. Soha wrote, "Of suns and daughters." In another picture, they were in an open field and she wrote, "Having a field day!"

Kunal had joined them later. Speaking on the experience of his stay with a leading daily, he had said, "That was the very few times, since last year, where I got to travel with my family. It felt very good as we had access to the garden where Inaaya could play with the dogs. Also keeping her company were the rabbits and peacocks there. It’s great that she got to spend some time outdoors. It was a blessing."

"I, too, made the most of it. I enjoyed taking walks in the lush greens. Just lying down in the grass, listening to the sound of the birds and playing with my daughter felt so blissful," he had added.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai looks stunning in this vintage pic shared by Sonam Kapoor, fans say Aaradhya 'looks just like her'

Kunal was last seen in Lootcase, which premiered on the digital platform in 2020. He was also seen in Malang last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON