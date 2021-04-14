Soha Ali Khan shares pic of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu enjoying a 'chill day' at home, see here

Actor Soha Ali Khan has shared a new picture of daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The little girl is seen with her book and box of crayons.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Soha wrote on the picture "chill day". It shows Inaaya seated on her table and busy colouring. She is wearing black full sleeves blouse and track bottom and her hair is done in a ponytail.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu at work.

A few days back, Soha shared a picture of Inaaya patting their pet dog and sharing her sandwich with the pooch. She had also shared a picture of three generations of the Pataudis - Sharmila, Soha and Inaaya - possibly at Pataudi Palace. Sharing it, she wrote: "Show your love. Wear a mask #wearamask."

Through February and March, Soha and Inaaya had stayed put in Pataudi, with Soha sharing pictures at regular intervals. In one, the mother and daughter were seen stretching on the lawns. Sharing it, Soha wrote: "Of suns and daughters." Sharing another one where mother and daughter were in the open field, she had said: "Having a field day!"

Kunal Kemmu had later joined his wife and daughter at Pataudi. Speaking about the experience to a leading daily, he had said: "That was the very few times, since last year, where I got to travel with my family. It felt very good as we had access to the garden where Inaaya could play with the dogs. Also keeping her company were the rabbits and peacocks there. It’s great that she got to spend some time outdoors. It was a blessing."

"I, too, made the most of it. I enjoyed taking walks in the lush greens. Just lying down in the grass, listening to the sound of the birds and playing with my daughter felt so blissful," he had continued.

