Sonam Kapoor reveals wearing her mother Sunita Kapoor's 35-year-old ghar chola for friend's wedding, shares pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor has revealed that she wore her mother, Sunita Kapoor's three-decade-old outfit for a recent event. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sonam shared her pictures wearing Sunita's ghar chola. (Also Read | Sonam Kapoor shares inside pics from bash she hosted at lavish ₹173 crore Delhi home) Sonam Kapoor shared her pictures on Instagram.

Sonam shares pics in her mom's outfit

Sonam posted photos in which she was seen wearing a printed maroon blouse and matching saree. She also wore jewellery as she posed for the camera. Sharing the photos, Sonam said, “Wearing my mom’s 35-year-old ghar chola.. Thanks, mama for lending me this sari and blouse, love raiding your closet.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

She also said, "Do you know what a ghar chola is and the significance of it? Would love to know your answers in the comment section." Sonam geo-tagged the location as Mumbai. Reacting to the post, Sunita Kapoor posted red heart emojis. Ayesha Shroff wrote, “Love it!!!”

Fans react to Sonam's post

"You look incredible," said a fan. An Instagram user commented, "Kudos for showing that outfits can be repeated, even if decades old." A comment read, "Repeating outfits, even if your mother's. Great. Lead the way." Another person wrote, "Wow, you are looking so charming, dear I like it." Recently, Sonam attended a wedding reception of her friends and photographer Apeksha Maker and Acash Awchat.

Sonam always surprises her fans with her fashion statement. Last month, she attended the Paris Haute Couture Week in an embellished velvet jacket, corset belt, and a pleated skirt. She accessorised her outfit with a black bag and a stunning pair of boots.

Sonam's projects

Sonam was recently seen in the film Blind directed by Shome Makhija. It also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022. Sonam has signed two new projects as well.

Talking about them, Sonam said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I took two years off as I was pregnant and then wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years are not done yet and I have signed onto two projects - one show and one film that I will start working on. It will release in another year, because that is how films work. Then my idea is to do two pieces of content every year, that's it, not more because I want to spend time with my family as well."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place