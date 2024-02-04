Sonam Kapoor shares inside pics from bash she hosted at lavish 173 crore Delhi home: 'Truly a glimpse of modern India'

Sonam Kapoor knows how to entertain and often shares pictures of the parties at her home – be it Mumbai, Delhi or in London. On Sunday, the actor treated her Instagram followers to beautiful photos of a specially-curated lunch at the Delhi home she shares with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja and his family. The decorations featured lots of Indian touches. Also read: Sonam Kapoor went all out to welcome David Beckham into her home. Check out luxe decor with thousands of flowers Sonam Kapoor's latest party at her Delhi home featured stunning decor.

Sonam Kapoor's grand lunch

Speaking about which, Sonam Kapoor wrote in her Instagram caption, “A lunch that spoke about the abundance India has to offer. Thank you to Siya, Ira, Karan, Rajnit and Marut for helping me organise and beautifully presenting our country’s offerings to our guests. Thank you my dear dear friend @kunalrawalofficial for designing this bespoke outfit for me.. one of my favourites I’ve worn so far. This is truly a glimpse of modern India.”

India-themed decoration

Sonam, who was dressed in a blue jacket and matching skirt, posed in front of a massive entryway console table that had a Nandi statue; Nandi is the sacred bull and the vehicle of Lord Shiva. The wooden table was filled with greenery, candles, silver elephant statues as well as vases with red leaves.

She also gave a glimpse of the dining table covered in white and red florals, candles, and silverware. A massive crystal chandelier was one of the highlights of the spacious dining room in Sonam's family home.

As per a 2020 report by ABP Live, the mansion with lawns and huge rooms costs a whopping ₹173 crore. Located in one of Delhi's most posh areas, Prithviraj Road, it is reportedly spread across 3170 square yards.

Sonam Kapoor's party for David Beckham

Former football player David Beckham was in India on a three-day visit as the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in November 2023. A star-studded bash hosted by Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja at their Mumbai home for the British footballer had grabbed everyone's attention.

The dinner, which had over-the-top decorations with lots of flowers, saw the likes of Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ananya Birla, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and more, as guests.

