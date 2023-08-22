Step inside Sonam Kapoor's lavish 173 crore Delhi mansion with dreamy bedroom, massive lawn. See pics

Recently Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's first birthday celebrations, which were held at her and husband-businessman Anand Ahuja's family home in Delhi. As per a 2020 report by ABP Live, the house costs a whopping ₹173 crore. Sonam Kapoor often shares pictures on Instagram from the mansion, which is located at one of Delhi's most posh areas, Prithviraj Road, and is spread across 3170 square yards. Also read: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor share warm birthday wishes for Anand Ahuja Inside pictures from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Delhi family home.

Sonam and Anand's dreamy bedroom

It was during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja shared many photos from their massive family home in Delhi – the couple lives in London with Vayu, but often visits family in Delhi. During that time, Sonam had shared pictures from her and Anand Ahuja's dreamy white bedroom.

A huge iron canopy bed anchors the master bedroom. It is draped with a plain white coverlet. The rest of the bedroom has minimal wooden furniture and follows a brown-and-white tone.

Aesthetic home library

Sonam, who is a bookworm, had also shared a glimpse of their sophisticated home library with shelves of books, an artsy vibe and cosy wooden flooring. A massive painting featuring modern art in beige and brown and pops of green, red and yellow was displayed above the wooden bookshelf.

Indoor-outdoor living

Sonam and Anand's family home has a huge lawn offering a great view. It's no surprise, then, that the outdoor-loving couple is seen spending lots of time in the lawn – reading books, exercising, socialising.

Many of the rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and doors on the luxurious property open to this lush garden, and other outdoor areas offering views of the surrounding greenery.

Massive dining and living areas

The dining and living areas are peppered with cane furniture, elaborate light fixtures, tall plants, stunning corners, expensive art, rich carpets, and lots of cosy nooks for intimate catch-ups. These are perfect for hosting all kinds of celebrations, as Sonam's Instagram pictures prove. In fact, the huge dining room appears to be the dedicated party spot in the house and often features in Sonam's festive posts.

Another highlight of these common areas is the the flow of natural lighting throughout the spaces. The sprawling mansion also has a beautiful glass and wooden main door, which is decorated beautifully during family celebrations.

Sonam's next film

After her long break from acting, Sonam Kapoor is all ready to make a comeback with Shome Makhija’s Blind. This will be her first film since she gave birth to son Vayu in August 2022.

The film features Sonam in the lead role with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name and centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

