Sonam Kapoor went all out to welcome David Beckham into her home. Check out luxe decor with thousands of flowers

Sonam Kapoor has shared a bunch of inside pictures from the party she hosted at her house for legendary footballer David Beckham. And the pictures are proof Sonam hosted one of the grandest house parties ever with thousands of flowers as decor, brass tableware, exquisite paintings and more. Also read: David Beckham schmoozes with Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and other Bollywood A-listers at Sonam Kapoor’s big bash Sonam Kapoor has shared inside pics from the party she hosted for David Beckham.

Sonam thanks party planners

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “It was such a pleasure showing you a small taste of India @davidbeckham @davidgardner. Hope you loved India as much as India loves you!”

She went on to thank her team, the event planner, photographer, music, art and style planner for putting it all together, the planner. “Special thanks to my forever constants mama and masi @kapoor.sunita @kaveeta.singh,” she added.

Fans react to decor at Sonam's house

One of her family members commented, “Yeah sure David is great but can we talk about your outfit!!!” Replying to her, Sonam said, “Nothing like a sari right?” Many others were seen drooling over the pictures of Sonam's luxurious home, maximalist taste and the decor. Farah Khan wrote, “You are house looks gorgeous Sonam.” Mukti Mohan wrote, “So Sundar (so beautiful).”

A fan wrote in sarcasm, “I felt insanely poor after swiping right and seeing all these pictures.” Another said, “Jaisi aap ho waisa hi aap ka ghar (Your house is just like you).. BEAUTIFUL.” One more said, “These pictures are insanely beautiful.” “Just Wowww Woww woww,” reacted a fan. A fan called the house “Phenomenal”.

Earlier, Maheep Kapoor had shared a glimpse of the table decor and the napkins at the party. Sharing a picture on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, “so pretty.”

Table decor at Sonam's party.

Anand Ahuja shares more pics

Anand Ahuja shared more pictures from the party along with a note. He wrote, “'…the happiness you felt you gave it so freely…' @sonamkapoor - you’re such an incredible host. … And @davidbeckham @davidgardner @wkchristian you are such kind, respectful and genuine guests - keen to learn and find the right voice to speak to an audience in India that has been following and has been inspired by the pioneer @davidbeckham has become in an navigating the worlds of sport & business in an unprecedented way. Im sure we will see you again soon here in India.”

More about Sonam Kapoor's party

Sonam had decked up in a red saree paired with a white crop top with cape sleeves. She paired it with traditional jewellery and had her hair tied in a bun. The guests were welcomed with gajra bracelets around their wrists.

Sonam's family members including Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor with girlfriend Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Mohit Marwah with wife Antara Motiwala joined her at the bash. Among others were Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Akhtar and Karisma Kapoor.

