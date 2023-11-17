Shah Rukh Khan ‘almost’ features in 'group pic' with Gauri Khan, Suhana, Aryan from Beckham welcome party. See it here

Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor, along with their families, came together for an interesting group photo featuring just their feet. Sharing it on Instagram, Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's businessman husband, wrote, "Mumbai nights (full moon with face emojis). 'We won’t be distracted by comparison, if we’re captivated by purpose'.” Also read: David Beckham pays a visit to Shah Rukh Khan, arrives at Mannat for private party before leaving Mumbai. Watch Anand Ahuja shared pictures with Sonam Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and others on Thursday night.

Shah Rukh, Anil, Gauri, Sonam's pic

Anand tagged Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan in the picture, which did not show their faces, just their designer shoes, as they got together for a group picture.

Aryan Khan wore silver sneakers and Shah Rukh was wearing white sneakers, the rest of the celebs wore formal shoes. The picture was presumingly taken as the Khans and Kapoors partied with football legend David Beckham at Mannat on Thursday night.

Reactions to the pic

"Never thought we'll see SRK's (Shah Rukh Khan's) feet like this in a group feet pic," an Instagram user wrote. Another wrote, "Full vibes." A person also said, "The most wholesome night, I am sure."

A fan also wrote, "What a pic, but share full photo with faces no!" Another said, "Need more pictures of you all together pleaasseeee." A person also commented, "Wow that's one priceless picture..." Another wrote, “Rich people's shoes... all designer and super expensive for sure.”

David Beckham visits Shah Rukh's home

On Thursday night, former English footballer David Beckham, who was in Mumbai for the world cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand, was spotted arriving at Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home Mannat. He was also seen leaving for the UK after wrapping up his India trip, in paparazzi videos.

David Beckham schmoozes with Bollywood A-listers

On Wednesday night, he met many Bollywood celebrities at a special dinner party hosted by Sonam and Anand at their Mumbai home.

The couple's close friends and family were invited for the private dinner. Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor as well as politician Aaditya Thackeray and billionaire businessman Adar Poonawalla were among the guests.

