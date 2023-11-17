David Beckham pays a visit to Shah Rukh Khan, arrives at Mannat for private party before leaving Mumbai. Watch

Iconic Footballer David Beckham left Mumbai in the early hours of Friday. He was papped at the airport, but not before paying a visit to Shah Rukh Khan at his Mumbai house. David Beckham was seen arriving quietly in a vehicle at Mannat, hours before his flight. Also read: Sara Ali Khan talks to David Beckham about fame and maintaining work-life balance David Beckham was at Shah Rukh Khan's house for a private party.

David Beckham for private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

A video showed David in his casual look reaching Shah Rukh's house in a vehicle. Multiple luxury cars went inside the iconic bungalow of the actor which is known to host several celebrities. It seems like the Jawan actor had a private party for Beckham.

Beckham in Mumbai

While fans await for their inside pictures, Shah Rukh isn't the only one to host David a party. Actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja previously turned hosts for a dinner party at their Mumbai home for David Beckham. Anand had earlier watched the match with David in the stadium before the footballer joined them at their house.

Celebs meet David Beckham

At the party, David Beckham met several Bollywood stars who were on the guest list. This included Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Ritesh Sidhwani, Isha Ambani and her sister-in-law Shloka Ambani, and Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Akhtar. Aaditya Thackeray was also seen arriving at the party.

Besides this, David Beckham also joined actor Sara Ali Khan for a conversation at the Meta office in Mumbai. Sara's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan who is all set to mark his Bollywood debut, was also present at the venue where he interacted with the legend.

Sara and David talked about Beckham and his work. They discussed his dedication towards social responsibility and his life journey so far. They were also joined by top Indian Instagram creators.

David Beckham was last seen in the Netflix docuseries Beckham. The show explored his life and career as a soccer player. It also featured supermodel and his wife Victoria Beckham, who shared how they met and kept their relationship secret.

