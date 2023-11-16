Sara Ali Khan talks to David Beckham about fame and maintaining work-life balance. Watch

Sara Ali Khan was in a conversation with iconic footballer David Beckham at the Meta office in Mumbai. They delved into Beckham's dedication to social responsibility and his life journey, joined by top Indian Instagram creators. A clip from the event is also doing the rounds on social media, where Sara is seen talking about work-life balance and how David reacts to the same. (Also read: David Beckham schmoozes with Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and other Bollywood A-listers at Sonam Kapoor’s big bash) Sara Ali Khan and David Beckham.

What Sara said

In the clip, Sara said, “If one is as big a celebrity as you are, it could get difficult to be seen as a human being. There is so much glamour, there is so much pressure that sometimes it’s difficult to see who you are and I think for your family and children, there is this beautiful personal peace.” Responding to this, David said, “Thank you for saying that and I don’t think it has been explained and talked about like this. It’s a perfect description.”

David Beckham in Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor and businessman-husband Anand Ahuja hosted a dinner party at their Mumbai home for David Beckham. David was in Mumbai for the ICC World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand. Anand had earlier watched the match with David in the stadium before joining Sonam for the party. Some of the guests included Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Ritesh Sidhwani, Isha Ambani and sister-in-law Shloka Ambani, and Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Akhtar among others.

David Beckham was last seen in the Netflix docuseries Beckham, which explored his life and career as a soccer player. It also had supermodel Victoria Beckham, who revealed how they met and kept their relationship secret.

Upcoming projects of Sara

Sara Ali Khan was one of the guests in Koffee With Karan season 8, episode 3. She joined the episode with actor Ananya Panday. She has several upcoming projects lined up. She is a part of Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sensharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film is said to be inspired by true events as it follows the courageous journey of a college girl in Bombay, who becomes a freedom fighter. Directed by Kannan Iyer, it will release on Prime Video India. Besides this, she will also be seen in Homi Adajania's Netflix India whodunit Murder Mubarak.

