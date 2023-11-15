Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja to host party for football legend David Beckham at Mumbai home; only 25 guests are invited

Sonam Kapoor and businessman-husband Anand Ahuja are throwing a dinner party at their Mumbai home for David Beckham. As per a source quoted in a report by news agency ANI, it is going to be 'a very private affair', and only 25 people are invited for the bash. The former England football team captain is currently in Mumbai, and he is also likely to meet members of the Indian film fraternity soon. Also read: Tim Cook surprises fans, watches IPL match with Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja to host football legend David Beckham at Mumbai home.

Sonam and Anand to host David Beckham

"David Beckham is in India for his UNICEF commitment as a global ambassador and he will be meeting Sonam and Anand during his trip to Mumbai. The power couple will be hosting David, when he is in Mumbai and have invited the creme de la creme icons of the city for a dinner at their residence," the source told ANI. "It is a very private affair. We are hearing only 25 people have made the cut for this grand soiree," the source added.

A source was also quoted as saying in a recent Pinkvilla report that Sonam and Anand plan to host David on Wednesday, while he's in the city and they have extended invitations to prominent figures in Mumbai for a dinner at their home. The source also said, “Let’s look at David now. He is a global icon, his wife (Victoria Beckham), too, is a fashion icon. Together, they are pop culture shapers of the world. So, there could be more than what meets the eye about this dinner. Let’s wait and watch.”

David Beckham's India trip

David is also expected to mark his presence during the first semifinal of the ongoing World Cup between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium during his Mumbai trip. Recently, David paid a visit to Gujarat to understand the state of the action and contribute towards advocating for child rights and gender equality.

Sharing pictures from his visit on Instagram on Tuesday, David Beckham wrote, "An incredibly special few days with @unicef here in Gujarat It's a great privilege to see first-hand the work Unicef is doing on the ground to support children and their families. The energy and innovation I have seen here has been so inspiring and I loved hearing the children's stories and their hopes and dreams for the future. When we empower young people, we see the change they can bring to their communities. @unicefindia."

