Tim Cook surprises fans, watches IPL match with Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja; poses for selfies. See pics

Apple CEO Tim Cook was in attendance at the recent Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. He was seen in the stands alongside actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja. Vice president of the BCCI Rajeev Shukla was also seen in the stands with them. Tim Cook is in India to attend the opening of the country's first Apple Store in Mumbai. After spending time in Mumbai, he was now in Delhi to open another Apple Store in Saket. Also read: Sonam Kapoor poses with 'handsome date' Anand Ahuja as they step out to meet Apple CEO Tim Cook. See pics Tim Cook and Sonam Kapoor at the IPL match in Delhi.

Sonam took to Instagram on Thursday to share photos of herself with Tim and Anand Ahuja as they watched the match, and posed for selfies, during the Indian Premier League. Sharing their photos, Sonam wrote in her caption, "Tim Cook and entire @apple team - we hope you’ve had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We’re so grateful for the care and attention you’ve given to creating your signature world class experience here (folded hands emoji) @anandahuja." Tim tweeted after Sonam also shared the pictures on Twitter, “Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening!”

The actor, who will soon be seen in her comeback film Blind, wore a breezy white and yellow ethnic outfit with heavy earrings, while Tim wore a black T-shirt and Anand wore a printed maroon shirt for the match. An Instagram user commented on Sonam's post, "What a dress to wear in stadium." One more liked her look, and wrote, "You look stunning."

A couple of days ago, Sonam Kapoor was joined by Anand Ahuja as they met Tim Cook ahead of the Apple Store opening in Mumbai. On Tuesday, Sonam had taken to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself and Anand's look from the event. She wore a grey formal outfit, while Anand was blue and grey.

Sharing photos with Anand, Sonam wrote in her caption, "My handsome date who is one of the biggest supporters of creative talent and innovation. He feels they always go hand and hand. It requires wonderful imagination to create anything new in the arts, engineering or science. We all are creators."

After her long break from films, Sonam is making her film comeback with Shome Makhija’s Blind. This will be her first film since she gave birth to son Vayu in August last year. Sonam was last seen in a cameo appearance in Netflix's AK vs AK (2020). Before that she featured in two films that were released in 2019, The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi, and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which she co-starred alongside father-actor Anil Kapoor.

