Inside pics from Sonam Kapoor's bash for David Beckham: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora attend

Sonam Kapoor and businessman-husband Anand Ahuja threw a star-studded dinner party for star footballer David Beckham on Wednesday. David was in Mumbai for the world cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand. Anand had earlier watched the match with David Beckham in the stadium before joining Sonam for the party. Sonam's family members and friends like Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar attended the bash at Sonam's Mumbai home. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan hails Team India for win against New Zealand, Amitabh Bachchan says 'when I don't watch we win' Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja hosted a party for David Beckham.

Host Sonam decks up in red

Before the guests started pouring in, Sonam and Anand received David Beckham at their building's gate and posed with him. Sonam was in a red saree paired with a crop white top with dramatic cape sleeves. She wore a choker and matching earrings to complete the look and had her hair tied in a bun.

Sonam Kapoor wore a red saree for the party.

Kapoor clan at Sonam Kapoor's party

Sonam's father and actor Anil Kapoor was spotted arriving in a beige track suit paired with a white T-shirt. He opened his car door to greet the paparazzi on reaching the venue.

Sonam's cousin Shanaya Kapoor was in a sheer black dress while her cousin Mohit Marwah's wife Antara Motiwala Marwah was in a printed black and white dress. Taking to Instagram Stories, Antara shared a picture with Shanaya, one with Sonam, one with David Beckham, one with Mohit and a group picture featuring herself, Mohit, Sonam, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor in the frame.

Shanaya Kapoor, Antara Motiwala, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and others met David Beckham at Sonam Kapoor's bash.

Sonam's other cousin Arjun Kapoor was also seen arriving for the party with girlfriend Malaika Arora. While Arjun was in black, Malaika was seen in an oversized white shirt and black skirt.

Other guests at Sonam's bash

Karisma Kapoor was seen in a traditional outfit. Sonam's Mausam co-star Shahid Kapoor attended the party with wife Mira Rajput. While Shahid was in casuals, Mira seem to have worn a fitted dress for the party. Film producer Ritesh Sidhwani with wife Dolly, Isha Ambani and sister-in-law Shloka Ambani, Farhan Akhtar with wife Shibani Akhtar were also seen arriving at the party venue.

