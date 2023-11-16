Shah Rukh Khan hails Team India for win against New Zealand, Amitabh Bachchan says 'when I don't watch we win'

The entire film industry not just watched Team India emerge victorious in the World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand but also took to social media to share their excitement and happiness over the same. All from Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan reacted to India's win on X and also hailed Virat Kohli who made his 50th ODI century during the match. Also read: Anushka Sharma pens note for Virat Kohli on his 50th ODI century: 'You are truly God's child' Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have reacted to Team India's win against New Zealand.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a photoshopped picture of Team India walking towards the World Cup trophy and wrote, “Yay boys!!! What a display of team spirit and play. Unto winning the finals now. All the best….India !!!”

Amitabh Bachchan and Mohanlal on X.

Amitabh Bachchan simply looked disappointed for not being able to watch the thrilling match and wrote, “T 4831 - when I don't watch we WIN!”

Mohanlal also took to X to praise Team India for the win. He tweeted, "Congratulations #TeamIndia on a remarkable victory in the World Cup Semi Finals! Kudos to Virat Kohli for his record-setting innings and a masterclass by Mohammed Shami. Let's carry this form and make history in the finals. #MenInBlue #INDvNZ."

Bollywood calls Virat Kohli a legend

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher posted a video of Virat completing his 50th ODI century and wrote in Hindi, “And this is how @virat.kohli created history. And we all Indians rejoiced with pride! Be victorious! Long live!! #WorldCup2023 #Cricket.”

Sunny Deol posted a picture of Virat and wrote, "The king conquers! Wankhede stands witness to history as King Kohli secures his 50th ODI century, setting a world record. Phenomenal feat by @Virat Kohli." Bobby Deol also took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "And he does it again! #Making History."

Many called Virat Kohli a legend on social media. Soha Ali Khan posted a video from the stadium and wrote, "Legend! Most ODI centuries record!!." Bhumi Pednekar simply wrote along with a picture of Virat on her Instagram story, "Legend."

On Wednesday, many familiar faces were spotted among the spectators at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Among them were Anushka Sharma cheering for Virat, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra seated next to David Beckham, and John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu and Ranbir Kapoor.

