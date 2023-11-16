Anushka Sharma pens note for Virat Kohli on his 50th ODI century: 'You are truly God's child'

Anushka Sharma was one happy wife on Wednesday as husband Virat Kohli made his 50th ODI century during the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. After she showered him with flying kisses in the stadium, she took to Instagram to pen a touching note for the cricketer. She called him “God's child” in the note. Also read: Internet reacts as Virat Kohli tries to find Anushka Sharma during India vs New Zealand match: They're so cute Virat Kohli blows a flying kiss to Anushka Sharma as she applauds his century during the semi-final match against New Zealand in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.(ANI)

Sharing a picture of Virat Kohli on her Instagram Stories, Anushka wrote around midnight, "God is the best scriptwriter! Utterly grateful to him for blessing me with your love, and to watch you grow from strength to strength and achieve all that you have and will, being honest to yourself and to the sport always. You are truly God's child." She also inserted a few heart emojis in the note.

Anushka Sharma's posts for Virat Kohli and Team India.

Anushka also shared a picture of the key players of Team India and wrote, “This. gun. team" on her Instagram Stories. India beat New Zealand by 70 runs to reach the World Cup final in which it will face Australia on the field. Sharing a solo picture of Mohammed Shami who took 7 wickets and won Player of the match, she added several clapping emojis in the caption.

Anushka's birthday note for Virat

On Virat's 35th birthday earlier this month, Anushka had penned a sweet note for him along with a few pictures of him in various moods. She wrote along with them, “He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat. I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli.” He had responded to her post with face palming and dancing emojis.

Anushka continues to attend Team India's crucial matches amid rumours of her pregnancy. She and Virat have neither denied nor confirmed the rumours, leaving fans wondering.

