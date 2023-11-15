Internet reacts as Virat Kohli tries to find Anushka Sharma during India vs New Zealand match: They're so cute

A video of Virat Kohli looking for Anushka Sharma has won the hearts of the people. In a clip posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Virat is seen in the dressing room during the India vs New Zealand semifinal match on Wednesday. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma drowns Virat Kohli in kisses as he hits record 50th ODI century) A video of Virat Kohli looking for Anushka Sharma surfaced on X.

Virat searches for Anushka

In the clip, Virat Kohli came to the balcony and looked at the upper tier of the stand for Anushka. For several moments he tried to find Anushka as he leaned and looked up. In the video, Anushka was seen sitting and didn't notice Virat searching for her. After some time Virat went away unable to find Anushka.

How fans reacted

Sharing the video, the person wrote, "Men in love are something else." A comment read, "Major couple goals." An X user said, "A man who loves you would go above and beyond for you." "Iconic footage," commented another fan.

A tweet read, "People troll them very badly but they stick together through bad times and now enjoy the success." "They're so cute," said another person. Another comment read, "He is a first a proud husband always."

Anushka blew flying kisses to Virat

Wednesday was a happy day for Anushka and Virat as he scored his 50th ODI century. In a video, Anushka blew flying kisses to him. Virat achieved this feat at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium during India's World Cup semifinal match versus New Zealand. Virat's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra also took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Proud is a lesser word This is miracle that could only happen to you cuz this game is your life."

Celebrities cheereed for Virat

Several other celebrities also cheered up Virat and celebrated him. Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "When hard work meets pure talent. What a player !! legend." Anupam Kher posted a video of Virat making the century moment on Instagram. He captioned the post in Hindi, "And this is how @virat.kohli created history. And we all Indians rejoiced with pride! Be victorious! Long live!! #WorldCup2023 #Cricket."

Sunny Deol posted a picture of Virat and wrote, "The king conquers! Wankhede stands witness to history as King Kohli secures his 50th ODI century, setting a world record. Phenomenal feat by @Virat Kohli." Bobby Deol took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "And he does it again! #Making History." Athiya Shetty wrote on Instagram, "Unbelievable !!!"

Who all went to the game

Celebrities including Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Ranbir Kapoor witnessed the ICC World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium.

