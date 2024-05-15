Step inside Kalki Koechlin's serene Goa bungalow, a tranquil oasis with greenery everywhere. Watch

Actor Kalki Koechlin knows the value of outdoor space and making the most of every inch of her home. In a new interview with Brut India, the actor gave a tour of her Goa home, which comes with a lush front yard that is the ultimate summer oasis. The best part about the family home that she shares with her partner Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho? It is completely customisable to fit the wants and needs of her lifestyle. Also read: Kalki Koechlin on taking up lesser work: People are harsh towards women over 40 Kalki Koechlin gives a tour of her Goa home. (Pics courtesy: Brut India)

Why did Kalki Koechlin shift to Goa?

The first thing that greets Kalki's guests is a porch that plays host to a table tennis table. Inside are board games, a table for playing chess and ample built-in seating. Asked why she moved to Goa, Kalki said, “Lifestyle: especially with a young kid, I feel you need a little garden, space, and outdoor activity. Otherwise, they get stuck to the screen.”

Kalki's home is filled with trees

Speaking about the house, the actor mentioned that her landlord is a retired surgeon, and hence, a lot of the furniture and decor reminded her of his profession. She said the dining table with spotlights looked like a 'surgery table'. Kalki's home also had a huge dining area and pop-up window looking into the kitchen.

Comfort is key

The home is surrounded by all kinds of trees — jackfruit, chikoo (sapodilla), and lemon trees — and also has a lush garden. Kalki's house also features a seating area in the porch with a classic Indian day bed and lots of desi touches via pots, rattan furniture, a jute swing and furnishings. The house itself has a European exterior with glass doors, yellow walls and exposed brick.

Kalki Koechlin was born to French parents in a small village in Pondicherry; she grew up in south India before moving to Mumbai for her acting career. The actor was seen in Made in Heaven season 2 in 2023.