Kalki Koechlin on taking up lesser work: People are harsh towards women over 40

"Me being selective with my projects is a conscious decision. I am extra selective now because I don't want to be away from my daughter, unless I really have something very exciting to do in hand," Koechlin tells us.

“Me being selective with my projects is a conscious decision. I am extra selective now because I don’t want to be away from my daughter, unless I really have something very exciting to do in hand,” Koechlin tells us.

The mother of one adds, “But there is another truth to it too. The work comes few and far between. Even though you have so many platforms and so many different mediums, getting a quality piece of work is once in a while thing. We have to wait it out. Every script that you get is not going to turn out to be a gem”.

Most recently, the actor was seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Sam Bahadur and second season of Made in Heaven.

Here, Koechlin rues lack stories about women over 40 on screen.

“People are so harsh towards women over 40. They don’t know anything about women over 40. They don’t know what happens to our bodies, they don’t know much about menopause. That also because we are not writing about it,” shares the 40-year-old.

She adds, “More women will feel empowered when women writers and directors are out there. That’s because such stories will come to the forefront. The stories about perimenopause, menopause, and the changing lifestyles of women in their later years. There are far and few projects, with more projects in Hollywood with stars such as Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep and Cindy Crawford."

“These people have such stories to tell and it’s nice to see them doing that. I think we, back in India, need more of those stories,” she ends.